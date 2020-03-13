Restaurants offering freebies and discounts right now around the city

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Events are being cancelled all over the world due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. But, some local restaurants are offering promotions to customers who have been impacted.
"This situation is really unprecedented," explained Lisa Fowler, the general manager of Floyd's Cajun Seafood in Sugar Land. "We're really going day-by-day, hour by hour in some cases."
Floyd's is offering a free pound of crawfish to any customer who comes in with a rodeo ticket.
You can redeem the offer at the Pearland, Sugar Land, Mont Belvieu and Webster locations from March 13-22.
At the Pearland, Sugar Land, and Webster locations, customers can also get free kids meals with any adult entrees.
That offer goes for as long as schools are closed due to the virus.
"We've always seen the community come together, in storms, rain, Harvey, you name it," said customer Leland Ellsworth. "We came together, helped one another."
For more information, you can visit floydsseafood.com.
You can also see a list of more restaurants currently offering discounts by visiting houston.culturemap.com.
