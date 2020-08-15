Society

Houston culinary figures bring White Elm Cafe Bakery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- White Elm Cafe Bakery, a west Harris County eatery founded by a group from the local restaurant community, was supposed to open in the first part of 2020.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

"White Elm was about a year in the making," said Tasos Katsaounis, who is also the founder of Bread Man Baking. "Of course, COVID happened, and that had a severe delay on everything."

The restaurant, located at 14079 Memorial Drive, finally had its full grand opening this week. In addition to Katsaounis, the other partners include Chico Ramirez and Scott and Stacy Simpson.

"The concept came about, mainly from Chico, just wanting to bring the community something a little more upscale," said Stacy. "Comfort food with a French-Mediterranean twist."

One of the biggest challenges of opening was manpower. Construction crews were short handed due to the virus, as were individuals looking for employment in the food and beverage industry.

"We're running fairly lean," said Katsaounis.

The restaurant, which is currently open at 50 percent capacity, is frequently cleaned, requires employees to wear a mask, and uses a menu that guests access on their personal electronic devices.

"No one is sitting too close to each other," said customer Ariel Schneider. "There's a great patio here and there's no concerns."

And, despite the tough circumstances of opening a restaurant during a pandemic, everyone is hopeful White Elm Cafe Bakery will become a staple in west Harris County.

"I think we have the right formula to provide them with what this community needs," said Katsaounis.

Visit WhiteElmBakery.com for more information on White Elm Cafe Bakery.

Follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncafesrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More mayhem on Houston streets overnight with car stunts
Teen injured in ATV crash with HPD cruiser after chase
3-year-old girl drowns in pool at League City home
Heat Advisory remains, feels-like temps around 110 degrees
Man covered in blood killed in front of good Samaritans
Police video shows crowd's horror at George Floyd arrest
Fiery NW Freeway crash burns driver beyond recognition
Show More
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 15
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Judge: Teachers don't have to report to Cy-Fair schools
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
More TOP STORIES News