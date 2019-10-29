Settling an age-long debate of how to properly pronounce Humble

abc13 plus humble

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for delicious comfort food and a friendly atmosphere? Then head to Humble City Cafe.

The Humble City Cafe is located in a 100-year-old building which sits in downtown Humble. Over the building's lifetime, it has had a number of establishments pass through like a pharmacy, a post office and many other businesses.

However, for the past 24 years it has housed the town's beloved Humble City Cafe.

At the cafe, customers can expect mouthwatering chicken fried steak, burgers and more.

In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, we sat down with Humble residents to learn about the town, but most importantly, learn the proper pronunciation of its name.

