'Foodie Call': Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forget love -- a new report says that for some women, it's all about the foodie call.

That's when a person schedules a date with someone they aren't really interested in just to get a free meal.

Researchers at Azusa Pacific University and UC Merced did two surveys on the matter. They found 23 to 33 percent of women admitted to engaging in at least one foodie call.

These women also score high on the "dark triad" of personality traits, which includes narcissism.

Researchers say that although their report focused on heterosexual women, men can also engage in foodie calls.
