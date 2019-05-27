memorial day

Rep. Dan Crenshaw pays tribute to friends and fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

By Ashlee Hill
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw reminded us all that Memorial Day is not just about cookouts but a day to honor the people who served the United States of America.

On Sunday night, in a thread of tweets, Crenshaw shared photos, names and stories of eight men he served with who died while in action.



Among the fallen in his post are Brendan Looney, Pat Feeks, Dave Warsen, Kevin Ebbert, Brad Cavner, Tom Fouke, Brett Marihugh and Charles Keating IV. With a heavy heart, Crenshaw described some of these men as "respected," "loyal," "motivating" and "truly loved."



In a tweet the following day, Crenshaw offered veterans the chance to receive a signed copy of his profile in the Washington Examiner. Veterans must complete a challenge to be eligible for the copy.



More than 3,000 people replied with their guess of what weapon Crenshaw was holding in his picture.

