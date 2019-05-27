Rep. Dan Crenshaw pays tribute to friends and fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

On Sunday night, in a thread of tweets, Crenshaw shared photos, names and stories of eight men he served with who died while in action.
Enjoy your Memorial Day and let us remember why we celebrate. We celebrate the lives of the heroes we have lost. Never Forget.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019
Read entire thread please.#MemorialDay2019 #MemorialDay
Among the fallen in his post are Brendan Looney, Pat Feeks, Dave Warsen, Kevin Ebbert, Brad Cavner, Tom Fouke, Brett Marihugh and Charles Keating IV. With a heavy heart, Crenshaw described some of these men as "respected," "loyal," "motivating" and "truly loved."
Tom Fouke. My old roommate. Dear friend. The gentlest big guy I ever knew. He raised an Argentine Horned frog named Lester when we lived together. Loved life, loved Metallica. World would be a better place with him in it. pic.twitter.com/xX7z0DsFIm— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019
In a tweet the following day, Crenshaw offered veterans the chance to receive a signed copy of his profile in the Washington Examiner. Veterans must complete a challenge to be eligible for the copy.
Fellow veterans, tell us where you served and under what branch. First veteran to name the weapon I’m holding in this picture will get a signed copy of the Washington Examiner cover. Happy Memorial Day to all who served our country, and to the families left behind. Never Forget. https://t.co/0vfY5Pn7kW— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 24, 2019
More than 3,000 people replied with their guess of what weapon Crenshaw was holding in his picture.
