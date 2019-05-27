Rep. Dan Crenshaw pays tribute to friends and fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

Enjoy your Memorial Day and let us remember why we celebrate. We celebrate the lives of the heroes we have lost. Never Forget.



Read entire thread please.#MemorialDay2019 #MemorialDay — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Tom Fouke. My old roommate. Dear friend. The gentlest big guy I ever knew. He raised an Argentine Horned frog named Lester when we lived together. Loved life, loved Metallica. World would be a better place with him in it. pic.twitter.com/xX7z0DsFIm — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 27, 2019

Fellow veterans, tell us where you served and under what branch. First veteran to name the weapon I’m holding in this picture will get a signed copy of the Washington Examiner cover. Happy Memorial Day to all who served our country, and to the families left behind. Never Forget. https://t.co/0vfY5Pn7kW — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 24, 2019

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw reminded us all that Memorial Day is not just about cookouts but a day to honor the people who served the United States of America.On Sunday night, in a thread of tweets, Crenshaw shared photos, names and stories of eight men he served with who died while in action.Among the fallen in his post are Brendan Looney, Pat Feeks, Dave Warsen, Kevin Ebbert, Brad Cavner, Tom Fouke, Brett Marihugh and Charles Keating IV. With a heavy heart, Crenshaw described some of these men as "respected," "loyal," "motivating" and "truly loved."In a tweet the following day, Crenshaw offered veterans the chance to receive a signed copy of his profile in theVeterans must complete a challenge to be eligible for the copy.More than 3,000 people replied with their guess of what weapon Crenshaw was holding in his picture.