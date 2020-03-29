Rep. Al Green distributes materials provided by local dental office to Fort Bend officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congressman Al Green distributed gloves, wipes and masks provided by a local dental office on Saturday to Fort Bend County officials who have been overcoming coronavirus.
Green released the following statement:
"In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, medical professionals have faced a shortage of the supplies necessary to combat this pandemic as it continues to spread. It is my honor to continue to work with people and entities in the Greater Houston area to help offset this shortage."
Last week, Green delivered 8,000 N95 masks to the Houston Health Department.
He encourages those who have unused materials available to contact his congressional office to have them authenticated and sent to the public officials in need of them.
The materials were provided by local dentist Dr. Jessica Ransom.
"I must thank Dr. Jessica Ransom for contacting my congressional office to offer much needed personal protective equipment," said Green.
