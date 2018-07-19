Next time an adult forgets to act like a good sport at Little League, grab your camera. That video could earn you some money.
A referee is fighting back against parents who behave badly at youth sporting events by shaming them on social media.
Brian Barlow, of Oklahoma, is a longtime referee who is fed up with parents bullying officials.
He started a Facebook page called "Offside," where he's encouraging people who see parents behaving badly to shoot video, then send it to him.
Here's the incentive: he's promising to pay you $100 if he posts your video.
