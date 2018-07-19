SOCIETY

Referee putting parents on blast for behaving badly at youth sporting events

Here's how one referee is fighting back against parents behaving badly on the sidelines. (KTRK)

Next time an adult forgets to act like a good sport at Little League, grab your camera. That video could earn you some money.

A referee is fighting back against parents who behave badly at youth sporting events by shaming them on social media.

Brian Barlow, of Oklahoma, is a longtime referee who is fed up with parents bullying officials.

He started a Facebook page called "Offside," where he's encouraging people who see parents behaving badly to shoot video, then send it to him.

Here's the incentive: he's promising to pay you $100 if he posts your video.
