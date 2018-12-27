SOCIETY

Referee who told high school wrestler to cut dreadlocks won't officiate in school district again: Superintendent

EMBED </>More Videos

Superintendent: Ref will not officiate in district again. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 26, 2018.

By
BUENA, New Jersey --
A New Jersey superintendent says the referee who ordered a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a match will never officiate in the district again.

Buena Regional School District Superintendent David Cappuccio and the Board of Education met Wednesday night with concerned residents over what happened at the wrestling match.

No action or voting took place, but voices were heard, including that of the superintendent.

"He's done working with our district," Cappuccio said of referee Alan Maloney.

RELATED: School board to meet regarding ref who told high school wrestler to cut dreads

Andrew Johnson, an African-American varsity wrestler with Buena Regional High School, was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match earlier this month or forfeit.

Maloney said Johnson's hair was against the rules.

EMBED More News Videos

N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 22, 2018.



Steve Martinelli of Buena Vista Township was one of the many who expressed themselves during the emergency board meeting.

"I came here tonight because I'm a wrestler and I wanted to defend that kid," Martinelli said.

During the board meeting, the community questioned if the referee's actions were racially motivated and if school officials should have stepped in.


"What I saw made me sick to my stomach. I don't know who is at fault. That's their job to come to tell me what happened," Martinelli said.

"It doesn't matter if he was black, white, green, or purple, it broke my heart to watch that young man stand there and be humiliated like that," another person said at the meeting that was open to the public.

Cappuccio said they were discussing personnel and legal matters during a closed door session.

The superintendent said he met with the board to review what happened.

The Johnson family's attorney defended the coach and trainer, but questioned the role of administrators who were at the meet.

"Were there things that could've been done? Yes," attorney Dominic A. Speziali said.

The rules state: "If an individual has hair longer than allowed it must be contained in a legal hair cover that is attached to the ear guards. The wrestler opting to wear a legal hair cover must wear it to the weigh-in procedure."

Maloney reportedly used a racial slur at a gathering of referees several years ago.

The Johnson family said, through their attorney, the referee was late and missed weigh-in, and the student's head covering was allowed in prior matches.

"He was emotionally drained. He had tears coming down his eyes as his locks were being cut off," Speziali said.

A state investigation is underway and the Interscholastic Athletic Association is not assigning Maloney to any matches until the matter is reviewed.

Johnson's attorney says the wrestler will not be participating in a scheduled match Thursday because he is overwhelmed by the media attention, but he will wrestle again this season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh school sportsracismu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
Charity run organizers troubled by growing trail of trash
Texas population exploded from 2017 to 2018: Census Bureau
More Society
Top Stories
FB Live shows crash suspect next to stack of beer cans
Tornado watch over, street flooding ongoing in Houston
Man with 8 DWIs arrested again for driving drunk
Mom's warning to parents after son's laser gun explodes
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Man watches home get broken into from thousands of miles away
3 charged in deadly gender reveal party shooting
Chase suspect jumps into White Oak Bayou to escape deputies
Show More
7-year-old boy injured after fight over $2 at tire shop
Cars washed away in flooding prompts water rescue
Didn't win Powerball? Some Texans still get cash prizes
Woman diagnosed with dementia found at Houston hospital
Mom catches son cheating on math homework using Alexa
More News