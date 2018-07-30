SOCIETY

SAVE LIVES, SAVE MONEY: American Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations

If you give the gift of life in August, The American Red Cross will give you an Amazon gift card. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can save lives and save a little dough on your next Amazon purchase at the same time.

The American Red Cross is facing another blood shortage, so it's offering a free Amazon gift card to anyone who donates blood. You can receive a $5 Amazon gift card by giving the gift of life.

The offer starts July 30 and runs through the end of August.

You can make an appointment online by going to the Texas Gulf Coast American Red Cross website.

Each blood donation can save three lives, according to the Red Cross.
