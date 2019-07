Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month

FIRST ON @GMA: Introducing the 2019 Rainbow Disney Collection!



SAN FRANCISCO -- You can celebrate Pride month with Disney swag.The all-new Rainbow Disney Collection is brighter than ever with more than 50 products to choose from."Good Morning America" unveiled the latest additions , including Mickey Mouse Rainbow buttons and colorful Disneyland T-shirts.There's a rainbow Mickey Mouse plush, rose gold mirror sunglasses and much more.In celebration of Pride Month, purchase any item from the Rainbow Disney Collection from now through June 30, 2019, and Disney will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students!