Radio host gifts teen new vehicle after graduation photo goes viral

A popular radio host gave a graduating senior in Alabama a gift to remember.When someone posted a picture online of Corey Patrick taking the bus to his graduation ceremony, it quickly went viral.Patrick says he had to take the bus to school all year long. He woke up at 4 a.m. in order to make it to school on time.Rickey Smiley says he saw the photo and wanted to make sure Patrick had everything he needed for his next step in life.The radio show host, along with his celebrity friends Tyrese, Mike Epps and Da Brat, gifted Patrick with a brand new SUV.Patrick says he's studying for his license, and will take his driving test next month.