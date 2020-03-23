Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly set to prepare a rare address to the British empire about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.K. news outlet, The Telegraph.

RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks

A special address would mark only the fourth such speech during her 68-year reign. The last time was in 2002 when her mother, Queen Elizabeth, also known as The Queen Mother, died.

There is no official date set for any coronavirus-related address from the 93-year-old, but a date for the televised speech will reportedly be nailed down in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

But that's not all. Queen Elizabeth has also been practicing social distancing.

She has used FaceTime and Skype to communicate with her friends and family members, according to The Telegraph.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsskypequeen elizabethcoronavirusroyal familyenglandonline chatu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
CORONAVIRUS
FEMA debunks myths about COVID-19 pandemic
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 182
Stocks slump, despite Fed aid, as virus bill stalls again
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor hits back at Dallas-area 'shelter-in-place' claim
New cases bringing Houston-area coronavirus total to 182
Decision on stay-at-home order to come later today, judge says
Step-by-step guide to new COVID-19 self-assessment tool
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Lakewood Church holds blood drive amid COVID-19
Show More
Houston-area couple celebrates Halloween early amid coronavirus
2 firefighters quarantined in hotel show COVID-19 symptoms
CVS and Papa Johns are among those hiring workers
Couple has virtual wedding amid coronavirus pandemic
New restrictions limit how much food you can buy at H-E-B
More TOP STORIES News