Candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino planned for Saturday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public is invited to bring pink balloons to City Hall for a candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino Saturday at 7 p.m.

Police discovered the 5-year-old's body in the closet of her family's northwest Houston apartment earlier this month.

Patino's mother and boyfriend are both in jail, facing charges of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse. The Medical examiner has not determined how she died.

A Minnie Mouse casket was made in honor of Patino by SoulShine Indsutries, the same company that built and donated the "My Little Pony" casket to Maleah Davis' family.

