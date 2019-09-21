Candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino planned for Saturday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The public is invited to bring pink balloons to City Hall for a candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino Saturday at 7 p.m.Police discovered the 5-year-old's body in the closet of her family's northwest Houston apartment earlier this month.Patino's mother and boyfriend are both in jail, facing charges of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse. The Medical examiner has not determined how she died.A Minnie Mouse casket was made in honor of Patino by SoulShine Indsutries, the same company that built and donated the "My Little Pony" casket to Maleah Davis' family.RELATED: