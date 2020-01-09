Society

Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

By
NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members knew Sergeant Kaila Sullivan as the friendly law enforcement officer with Nassau Bay.

Her friends with Eternal Sisters Women's Motorcycle Club knew her by her road name, "Lucky."

The group is planning a benefit to help Sgt. Sullivan's widow Tracey and son Kaden. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at Clear Lake Park's C.D. Landolt Pavilion.



DeDe Shelton knew Sullivan well. She spoke with ABC13 on Thursday and spoke highly of her dear friend.

Saturday marks one month since Sullivan's death in the line of duty.

"I would follow her anywhere because she was that kind of person," said Shelton. "You could trust her. She'd take care of you. She wouldn't let anything happen to anybody."

For more details, click here.

SEE ALSO:
Nassau Bay sergeant's suspected killer charged with capital murder
13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynassau baywoman killedofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-HPD cop appears in court; man claims he was wrongly arrested
Did the RodeoHouston concert lineup just get leaked again?
Officer fires weapon in southeast Houston; suspect hospitalized
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Friday night storms could bring 75 mph wind gusts
Suspect shot at Walmart escaped from juvenile facility: HCSO
Body cam video shows officer save man's life with tourniquet
Show More
Bagby Street remodeling construction set to last until 2021
Fiance says Austin mom loved woman accused of killing her
Alvin Antique center offers acres of unique merchandise
Major entrance ramp to Galleria to close for 2 months
Couple sues NFL player after death of family dog
More TOP STORIES News