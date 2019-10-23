Society

Professor holds baby during lecture so mom can take notes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas Southern University professor took time to hold a student's newborn baby during his lecture and the touching moment is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video is a powerful reminder that sometimes child care and college don't often go together.

Ebony Greenfield shared the video with ABC13. Dr. Tyrone Dixon, a film professor at TSU, can be seen cradling her son Carter as he continues his lecture.

Greenfield said she had already registered for classes when her son came into the world. He was born premature, months before her due date.

The new mom is studying to get her master's degree and said she really wanted to go back to class. As a single mother without child care, she was faced with a tough decision.

"I was like, 'I have to go. I need to go, but what do I do with my baby?'" Greenfield said. "I prayed about it. I was like, 'Well, we'll see how it goes. (Dr. Dixon) just allowed me to take notes. He never once made me feel like I was a burden or the baby was in the way. He made me feel important."

Dixon spoke with ABC13 via Facetime Tuesday and said he believes it's important for educators to recognize students' situations and connect with them in every way possible.

"I just had to hold that baby and give her an opportunity to take in what we were talking about," said Dixon. "What that says to me is that (students are) determined. They're focused and ready to get it by any means necessary. I feel it is my duty to support that."

