Society

Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters

As communities continue to honor the life of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Houston-area printing company is also paying its respects to the deputy.

InkDOTS in Cypress will print posters as a tribute to Dhaliwal. Owners of the company said they plan to take the donations they receive and give the money to Dhaliwal's family.

InkDOTS president Keith Nichols said Deputy Dhaliwal meant a lot to the community and this is his way of returning the favor.

"We just love our community. We love our law enforcement officers. We love our first responders and something like this just touches our heart and we just want to be there for them," Nichols said.

This is the second time InkDOTS has honored a fallen deputy, as the company did the same thing for Deputy Darren Goforth.

Several thousand posters are expected to be ready by Monday at 8 a.m., Nichols said.

RELATED:

Houston Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

Funeral services set for fallen deputy

Deputy shooting timeline: What we know about what happened

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countydeputy involved shootingofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans hold moment of silence for Deputy Dhaliwal
Astros finish historic regular season with 107 wins and No. 1 seed
Funeral services set for Deputy Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's loved ones remember fallen deputy
Community gathers to pay respects to fallen HCSO Deputy
Texans lose to Panthers 16-10, now 2-2 on season.
11-year-old dies days after collapsing at football practice
Show More
Alleged deputy killer Robert Solis has lengthy criminal history
2 killed, 2 hurt when roller coaster carriage falls 33-feet
NYPD officer, suspect killed in violent arrest
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
What is Rosh Hashanah?
More TOP STORIES News