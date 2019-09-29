Printing company honors fallen deputy with tribute posters

As communities continue to honor the life of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Houston-area printing company is also paying its respects to the deputy.InkDOTS in Cypress will print posters as a tribute to Dhaliwal. Owners of the company said they plan to take the donations they receive and give the money to Dhaliwal's family.InkDOTS president Keith Nichols said Deputy Dhaliwal meant a lot to the community and this is his way of returning the favor."We just love our community. We love our law enforcement officers. We love our first responders and something like this just touches our heart and we just want to be there for them," Nichols said.This is the second time InkDOTS has honored a fallen deputy, as the company did the same thing for Deputy Darren Goforth.Several thousand posters are expected to be ready by Monday at 8 a.m., Nichols said.