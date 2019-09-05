Society

Princess Charlotte attends first day at school

LONDON -- Even British royals are celebrating back to school.

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day at St. Thomas Battersea in London on Thursday.

The 4-year-old was joined by her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with her big brother Prince George, who also attends St. Thomas.

The princess also has a new name.

In school, she will go by Charlotte Cambridge, similar to her brother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolkate middletonroyal familyschoolprince williamu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security guard shot outside strip club in north Houston
Houston council OKs $4.6 million Harvey inspections contract
Officers injured after crash in ATM theft turned chase
911 calls from Kevin Hart's car crash detail aftermath of accident
Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after rescue attempt
Days of record 100-degree heat coming to Houston
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Farmer buys 100 generators for Dorian victims in Bahamas
Mom who hid girl's body in closet a flight risk: prosecutors
Yahoo could pay you $25,000 as part of breach settlement
Grandfather killed in crash by repeat DWI offender: police
'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights
More TOP STORIES News