royal family

Prince William says he'd be 'absolutely fine' with gay child

LONDON -- Britain's Prince William says it would be "absolutely fine" if one of his children came out as gay though he'd worry about how the public would respond.

William made the comment on Wednesday while visiting a London nonprofit group that works with young LGBT people who are homeless or living in hostile environments.

A participant in a group discussion at the Albert Kennedy Trust asked him, "If your child one day in the future said, 'Oh I'm gay, oh I'm lesbian' whatever, how would you react?"

William replied that would be "obviously absolutely fine by me."

The father of three said: "It worries me not because of them being gay. It worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it, and then the pressure is then on them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtqroyalslgbtq pridepride monthroyal familyprince williamu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Family shares birthday portrait of Prince George
Kate, Meghan shine at Wimbledon women's finals
PHOTOS: Royal cousins spotted out together
Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News