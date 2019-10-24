royals

Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William in new documentary

Prince Harry says he and Prince William will "always be brothers" amid press reports of a rift between the royal siblings.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and, as I know, he'll always be there for me," Harry continued during an exclusive interview with ITV as part of a new documentary airing Wednesday evening in the United States on ABC.

Veteran British journalist Tom Bradby followed the royal couple on a recent 10-day trip through Africa. In the special, he shared an intimate look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal struggles and also offered a glimpse at Meghan's thoughts on marriage and motherhood.

"One thing about Harry, he's always been one of those people who, if you ask him an honest question in public or private, he will tend to give you an honest answer," Bradby told ABC News, "for better or worse."

Harry and Meghan Markle have been splashed across the covers of British tabloids since the special aired in the United Kingdom earlier this week, earning backlash for their royally uncharacteristic candor and praise for their vulnerability following their revealing interviews in the special.

"The reality I found was a couple that seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable," Bradby told ABC News. "It seemed the right journalistic thing to do to try to tell that story as empathetically as I could."
