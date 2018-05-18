ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 19)

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the royal wedding from England. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

By
LONDON --
Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.


Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had undergone a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."


Prince Philip, 96, also plans to be in attendance at the wedding, despite concerns about his health and retiring from public service last year.

As for the night before the nuptials, Markle will stay at a hotel with her mother and Prince Harry will be at a separate hotel with his brother, Prince William.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harrylondonroyal familyprince charlesprince williamqueen elizabeth
ROYAL WEDDING
Get Meghan Markle's look with this royal wedding dress knockoff
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News