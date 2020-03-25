Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms, UK Palace says

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, in the background, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON -- Prince Charles, the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms, the UK Palace says.

A Clarence House spokesman has issued a statement saying, ""The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince charlesoutbreakroyal familycoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Fort Bend County's 'Stay Home' order now underway
Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
7-year-old shot in stomach in southeast Houston
Fort Bend County's 'Stay Home' order now underway
Record highs could fall in Houston this week
What are 'essential businesses' under Harris County's order?
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
Show More
These are what COVID-19 infected lungs look like
Digital Deal of the Day
Fear of full hospital beds fuels stay home order
What does Stay Home - Work Safe mean for you?
Wife of quarantined firefighter pans City, asks citizens for help
More TOP STORIES News