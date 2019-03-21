photography

Priceless photos of Houston's rise over the years saved twice

EMBED <>More Videos

In Dave Ward's Houston, a legendary gallery explains how it saved priceless photos documenting the city's rise two different times.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Take a walk through the halls of Sloane Gallery, and instantly, you're transported back to a time when Houston was a boom town.

Oil was pumping money into the city and record-setting skyscrapers transformed downtown Houston. It was the city of opportunity.

"In east Texas, we had one of the largest reservoirs of crude oil in the United States," explained Story Sloane, the owner of Sloane Gallery. "So that's why people flocked here. That's why they were building refineries here because it was close to the source."

Through the treasure trove of black and white photos, Sloan Gallery offers a glimpse at Houston's ever-changing landscape through the years.

But these priceless images were almost lost forever, recovered once in all places at a recycling center.

In the video above, you'll meet Story Sloane and the legacy that stood with his father and these priceless photographs.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonphotosphotophotography
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
'Doctor and nurse' photo of kids called sexist
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
Meet the new Gerber baby, Kairi Yang!
Franci Neely posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
TOP STORIES
Benzene levels raise health concerns in Harris County
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
Shelter-in-place turns Deer Park into a ghost town
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Very light winds helping to hold benzene in place from ITC
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
Leave the backpacks at home, Astros fans
Show More
Teacher sends sexual videos to student on Snapchat: Documents
Phil Collins adds tour stop in Houston
UH Cougars arrive in Tulsa ahead of March Madness opener
P!nk makes pit stop at Buc-ee's after Houston concert
MillerCoors sues Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ad
More TOP STORIES News