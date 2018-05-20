SOCIETY

President George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President George H.W. Bush departed Houston on Sunday for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.



Bush spent Saturday night in Houston getting another taste of Broadway at the Hamilton musical.

The former president tweeted out a photo of him at the musical Saturday afternoon saying, in part, "Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action at the Hamilton musical."
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush had the chance to see Hamilton live



The cast performed for the former president during their touring show downtown as part of Broadway at the Hobby Center.

"Hamilton: An American Musical" played in Houston through May 20.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushhamiltonbroadway
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News