HURRICANE FLORENCE

Randi Sullivan, pregnant artist, has special message before hurricane hits North Carolina home: 'F Off Flo'

An artist and her husband want to send a message to Hurricane Florence.

OUTER BANKS, North Carolina (KTRK) --
A couple in North Carolina is letting their feelings out before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Artist Randi O'Sullivan and her husband, Blake, have to evacuate from their home on the Outer Banks.

But before leaving, they're mouthing off at the storm with a message spray-painted on the plywood they are using to board up their home: "F Off Flo."

The couple says they're leaving because Randi is pregnant, and they don't want to be cut off from hospitals just in case.
