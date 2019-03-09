Society

April the Giraffe pregnancy update: April is 'ready to go'

Take a look back at April the Giraffe's pregnancy and other moments that broke the internet.

By Danny Clemens
HARPURSVILLE, NY -- A very pregnant April the Giraffe isn't in labor yet, but her keepers say she is "ready to go."

Animal Adventure Park, April's home since 2015, said Friday evening that all signs indicate that April could go into labor any day, citing changes in her body.

The April live stream on YouTube that started it all is up and running and boasted more than 36,000 concurrent viewers anxiously awaiting the arrival of April's fifth calf Saturday afternoon. A keeper will perform a wellness check on April around 8 a.m. EST and 7:30 p.m. EST each day and will share an update on-camera on the stream afterward.

WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe Cam from Animal Adventure Park


April, now 17 years old, famously broke the internet during her 2017 pregnancy when the live camera inside her habitat exploded on YouTube. For seven weeks, more than 230 million viewers from around the world watched pregnant April inch closer and closer to birthing her fourth calf, Tajiri.

After more than a month of buzz and buildup, Tajiri was born on April 15, 2017. Animal Adventure Park announced last July that April was once again expecting.

This time around, veterinarians originally pegged April's due date in late March, but keepers' observations led them to believe that the calf could arrive sooner. For those who can't get enough April, Animal Adventure Park has set up a paid service where fans can sign up to get a text message alert when April officially goes into labor.
