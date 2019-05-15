Prankster 'truly sorry' for making Walmart worker cry: Video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5292666" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A prankster poses as a Walmart manager and "fires" employees.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A YouTube creator is saying sorry after getting backlash for a prank that left a Richmond Walmart worker in tears.We told you last week about a viral video showing a woman posing as a Walmart executive as she walked around a Richmond store, firing employees.At one point, a woman in a Walmart vest begins crying on video before the prankster, Lauren Love, filled her in on the cruel joke: "It's a camera, I'm pranking you."The woman targeted in the video, Maria Leones, told ABC13 Eyewitness News her husband relies on her health insurance after undergoing a triple bypass surgery a few months ago.Leones is the only member of her family making money, so the stunt left her shaken."I don't think it's good to play on someone else's emotions," Leones said.Tuesday, Love posted a video on YouTube expressing remorse."To the lady, if you're watching this, I really am truly sorry," Love said. "I'm not justifying the situation or saying it was okay, I am simply explaining my side of the story."Love said she ended up taking the video down after the story spread across the country following ABC13 Eyewitness News' report."I didn't expect to be like, portrayed as a bad person, because I'm a very caring person," Love said. "I'm very like, open, of people's feelings."While Love said she produces YouTube content in order to feed her 6- and 15-month-old children, the prankster admits the Walmart video went too far."I'm only human, and that video is something I have to learn with myself and grow as a person," she said.