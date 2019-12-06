Learn how to skateboard at Southside Skatepark in South Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No matter what age, if you're into skateboards, then you're probably familiar with Southside Skatepark.
From bowls to their street course, for over 25 years, this indoor skate park has been the place to go for those looking to practice those power slides or grinds.
But if you're just starting out, there's something for you as well.
"We can help facilitate an instructional camp for you because that's what it's all about," said owner Eric Visentin. "It's trying to help young people skateboard or even get into skateboarding."
Visentin purchased Southside back in 2007 from the Mixon family but kept the park's integrity from when it first opened years ago, including the price!
"Ten dollars to skate for non-members and five [dollars] to skate as a member," explained Visentin. "Those are the same prices since 1994."
Visentin is definitely passionate about two things: skating and giving back to the community.
"In 1997, Southside Skatepark was approached about being the host facility for something called the Texas Skate Jam, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation," said Visentin.
"That event went on for 20 years. Over that time, it had all raised almost a million dollars in a 20-year run."
To learn more about the indoor skatepark, or to check out available camps, visit https://southsideskatepark.com/
