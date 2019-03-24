Powerball Numbers: Here are the winning numbers for tonight's $625M Powerball jackpot

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The winning numbers for tonight's $625 million Powerball jackpot are 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
The jackpot is now among the top 10 largest in history.
Lottery officials say a winning ticket is worth an estimated $625 million. That's the seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, with an estimated lump sum payout of nearly $381 million before taxes.
Our odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.
The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.
