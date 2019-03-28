lottery

Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

A single winning ticket for Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, making it the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

A statement on the Powerball website said strong ticket sales led to the jackpot climbing to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Powerball: Winning numbers for tonight's $625 million jackpot
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 others hurt in Montgomery Co. helicopter crash
Attorney accuses client of spending thousands using his ID
Lawmaker blasts teacher over Trump essay assignment
NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed 2 months
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
Will Kelvin Sampson leave UH for new coaching post?
Woman dies after slamming vehicle into tree: Sheriff
Show More
LUV YA BLUE: Hopkins wants Oilers jersey back in Houston
Mayor re-proposes 5-year Prop B deal as council kills trash fee
Peeping Tom caught watching 14-year-old change clothes
State waging war with giant, hungry nutrias
K-9 finds two missing children in 15 minutes
More TOP STORIES News