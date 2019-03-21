lottery

Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M after no winner drawn Wednesday

No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S.

If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes.

The next drawing is Saturday night.

But still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing, you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

They were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.
