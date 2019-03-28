Powerball results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot in Wisconsin

A single winning ticket for Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.
The winning ticket matched all six numbers, making it the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The ticket was sold in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee.
We'll be learning more about the winner soon, as Wisconsin is not one of the states where jackpot winnings can be claimed anonymously.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
Seven tickets won $1 million by matching all five white balls but not the red Powerball. Two of those tickets were sold in California and one each were sold in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, New Jersey and New York.
Two more also matched all five white balls, as well as choosing the Power Play for an additional $1, and their pay-off was $2 million. Those tickets were sold in Kansas and Minnesota.
The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history
RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
A statement on the Powerball website said strong ticket sales led to the jackpot climbing to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot.
The retailer that sold the winning ticket will win $100,000. It is the 17th time a winning Powerball jackpot ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since 1988.
"This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin."
The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot in Wisconsin
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More