Power restored to most customers in Beaumont after Imelda

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Power has been restored for more than 95% of residents who lost power due to Tropical Storm Imelda.At 11 a.m. Saturday, Entergy Texas, Inc. said 1,600 customers, mostly in Jefferson, Chambers and Orange counties, remained without power.Officials say the power in those areas should be back to normal around 8 p.m.Power in Winnie and Anahuac, which sustained major flooding and storm damage, will be restored at 12 p.m. Sunday."Thanks to the coordinated effort of our dedicated workers, we have been successful in restoring the majority of customers who lost power," said Allen East, vice president of Entergy Texas, Inc. "We will continue working through the weekend to get the remaining customers restored."