Power restored to Entergy customers on Bolivar Peninsula after severe storms

Restoration continues on Bolivar with crews continuing to work following yesterday's storms. We estimate to have customers restored by midnight. We appreciate everyone's patience, we know how difficult it is without power, crews are working as quickly as safely possible. pic.twitter.com/Lbza0twq1O — Entergy Texas (@EntergyTX) July 1, 2019

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- After sitting in the dark most of the weekend, Entergy customers finally have the power restored in the Bolivar Peninsula area.The power returned just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.Entergy Texas says severe storms Saturday knocked out power to more than 9,000 people.By Sunday night, about 5,000 were still without power. The company shared a photo on Twitter earlier in the night showing crews working to restore it.