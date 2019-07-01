Society

Power restored to Entergy customers on Bolivar Peninsula after severe storms

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KTRK) -- After sitting in the dark most of the weekend, Entergy customers finally have the power restored in the Bolivar Peninsula area.

The power returned just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Entergy Texas says severe storms Saturday knocked out power to more than 9,000 people.

By Sunday night, about 5,000 were still without power. The company shared a photo on Twitter earlier in the night showing crews working to restore it.

