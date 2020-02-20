Society

Popular Selena collectible cups go on sale Saturday

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena fans will soon be able to get their hands on two new limited-edition cups celebrating 25 years of the Tejano star's legacy.

The collectible cups are set to go on sale Saturday 9 a.m. at participating Stripes stores across Texas.



LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

The designers worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs as part of the 2020 collection.

"I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," she said. "These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her."

One of the cups features original artwork from an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named "Selena, Painting" comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting, "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015", is permanently displayed in a north Austin hotel as part of the Texas Music Collection.

The second cup, "Selena Legend", comes with a bright yellow flip-lid.



Customers are limited to six per person.

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes said.

