Gloria's Latin Cuisine in Midtown closing for renovations

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Food lovers, this one may hurt a little. Gloria's Latin Cuisine in Midtown is closing for a few weeks.

The restaurant, which is famous for its salsa and nightlife, will be undergoing renovations.

The Latin cuisine restaurant will close its doors on Monday, Feb. 17, and reopen with extra space for dancing in March or April.

Guests who wish to continue dining with Gloria's during its renovation can visit the Friendswood location at Baybrook Mall. A third location will also open in Katy in September.

