Popular Houston restaurants are now selling grocery items

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston restaurants that are struggling from lost revenue due to governmental restrictions on dining out are testing a new revenue stream to boost their business. They're becoming grocery stores.At a time when lines wrapped around supermarkets have become a staple of TV news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, these limited operations offer customers the ability to pick up a few staples while following recommendations about social distancing. No, they may not have a two dozen types of cereal or an entire aisle devoted to bottle water, but they can offer people fresh produce, cleaning products, and a limited selection of paper goods. If customers want to pick up some prepared food to-go, even better.The other potential benefit of shopping this way is that consumers get access to restaurant-quality ingredients that aren't always easy to obtain in a traditional retail setting. Meat from 44 Farms, speciality produce that's only typically available at a farmers market, and boutique cheeses can all be had by shopping in a dining room.