Pop-up picture-perfect picnics custom-made in Houston

Brenda Vilchis is just 22 years old. She's a junior at the University of Houston, studying Marketing and Hotel and Restaurant Management.
But, unlike most of her peers, she's starting school this year with an already successful business.
In just two months, dozens of people have hired Fancy Picnics for custom-made picnic experiences.
You bring the food and friends; she'll bring everything else.
"I started doing little dates, like anniversary dates, birthday dates, surprises for their girlfriends or boyfriends, you know? But, lately, I've been getting a lot of requests for events," Vilchis said.
Vilchis' father helps her build tables and benches and her mother helps her set it up.
But, the quickly growing business may mean she'll have to hire employees in the future.
"I have like 100 messages to reply to, so it's growing so fast that sometimes it scares me, but at the same time, it makes me happy," Vilchis said.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.