RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- A police chase was caught on camera, but it's not what you think.
Recently released Dashcam video from September shows a car speeding down the highway with its hazard lights on.
New Jersey State Troopers signaled for the car to pull over.
WCBS reports one officer approached with his gun drawn, not knowing what to expect.
That's when he realized there was a woman in the passenger seat in labor!
"What's the problem?"
"Officer, we got a water break. I'm going to the hospital. She's pregnant."
Troopers escorted the couple to the hospital.
We do not have information on the woman and baby's conditions.
Police start high-speed chase with couple driving to hospital to give birth
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More