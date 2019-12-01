Society

Police start high-speed chase with couple driving to hospital to give birth

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey -- A police chase was caught on camera, but it's not what you think.

Recently released Dashcam video from September shows a car speeding down the highway with its hazard lights on.

New Jersey State Troopers signaled for the car to pull over.

WCBS reports one officer approached with his gun drawn, not knowing what to expect.

That's when he realized there was a woman in the passenger seat in labor!

"What's the problem?"

"Officer, we got a water break. I'm going to the hospital. She's pregnant."

Troopers escorted the couple to the hospital.

We do not have information on the woman and baby's conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseypolice chasecar chasepregnancypregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old accused of shooting sister, killing her boyfriend
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Cold front headed to Houston this week
Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
New Orleans police: 11 shot on edge of French Quarter
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
At least 14 dead in Mexico gunbattle near Texas border
Man arrested after dead cats found duct taped in trash chute
SPONSORED: Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular
300 homes flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
More historic headstones damaged in Galveston
More TOP STORIES News