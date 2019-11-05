Society

Police sergeant saves life at 15K before getting engaged

By
CHICAGO, Illinois -- A police sergeant managed to run a race, save a life and get engaged all in the same day.

What's even more impressive is that Chicago Police Sergeant Mike Nowacki took part in the annual Hot Chocolate Run Sunday in full SWAT gear.

Near the finish line, he spotted an unresponsive woman on the ground. Nowacki started giving CPR until paramedics arrived.

"About 150 yards south of the finish line, I hear people screaming, 'Medic, medic,'" he recalled. "It was definitely a serendipitous moment, because if I had run a little bit slower or a little bit faster, I would have never encountered the young lady."


Police said the woman suffered cardiac arrest. Doctors said the sergeant's quick response helped save her life. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

That was all part of a day's work, but the real task came shortly after the race.

"Mostly what I was trying to do as I finished the race was come up with something good to say and I was totally thrown off by having to perform CPR," Nowacki said.

Sergeant Nowacki proposed to his girlfriend, Erin Gubala, another Chicago police officer.

"He's sweating and I wanted to talk to him about what happened down the way, find out more information, and then he got down on one knee and I thought that he was hurt and then he just said, 'Erin, I don't know what to say' and then I realize what was going on," Gubala recalled.

She said yes on a day that neither will ever forget.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoengagementrunningmarriagecprswatheart attackpolicechicago police departmentmarathons
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing wife says he shot her while sleepwalking
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Who's running for Houston mayor
Can't get out of your car to vote? See if you can vote curbside
Don't do these 7 things at your polling place Tuesday
Disney Magic of Storytelling brings 5,000 books to Houston kids
Officer Abigail passes away after cancer battle
Resisting arrest charge dismissed against HPD officer
Show More
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Man says pregnant wife saved him during home invasion
Vaping crisis has now reached Texas elementary schools
School bus hit during police chase
Neighbors request permanent memorial honoring fallen deputy
More TOP STORIES News