Masked bandits terrorize workers during fast food robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a group of suspects that are good for at least two take-over style robberies in southeast Houston.

The masked suspects were caught on video jumping over the counter at Church's Chicken in the 8800 block of Cullen Blvd, on October 10.

Police say they pointed a handgun at the victim's faces and demanded money.

Police believe the suspects are the same crew that also hit an O'Reilly's Auto Parts store on October 2.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
