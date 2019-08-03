Society

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police looking for 73-year-old man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Equusearch is looking for 73-year-old Danny Allen Sr. who suffers from dementia.

Allen was last seen around State Hwy. 249 near Schroeder Rd. in Harris County, Texas on Friday, Aug. 2.

The Navy veteran was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and long gray socks.

Anyone who has information on Danny Allen Sr. is encouraged to contact the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables office at 281-376-4372.
