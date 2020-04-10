Police search for 13-year-old girl reported missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are asking for help from the community to find 13-year-old Genevera Jones.She is described as 122 lbs, around 5'5" with brown eyes and black hair.The teen's last whereabouts are uncertain, however Genevera's father said he hasn't seen or heard from his daughter since Jan. 28, 2020.Anyone with information on where Genevera may be is encouraged to call (832) 394-1840.