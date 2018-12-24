AVENTURA, Florida --Two Aventura Police Department officers showed off their moves as part of a flash mob routine at a Miami-area mall.
The group that started the dance off had it all planned out.
They got shoppers to boo when the officers appeared to break it up. Then, the crowd got quite the surprise as the officers jumped in.
Video of the flash mob was been viewed over 14,000 times on Twitter.
#AventuraPolice taking a moment to celebrate the holiday spirit with @AventuraMall shoppers! @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/6Gr75b8GGH— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 18, 2018