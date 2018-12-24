U.S. & WORLD

Two police officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

AVENTURA, Florida --
Two Aventura Police Department officers showed off their moves as part of a flash mob routine at a Miami-area mall.

The group that started the dance off had it all planned out.

They got shoppers to boo when the officers appeared to break it up. Then, the crowd got quite the surprise as the officers jumped in.

Video of the flash mob was been viewed over 14,000 times on Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldflash mobFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mattis out Jan. 1 and deputy to be acting chief: Trump says
Migrant children to spend Christmas in detention facilities
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Family decorates home with a touch of Christmas music Queen
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Family decorates home with a touch of Christmas music Queen
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston
3 officer-involved DWI wrecks happened in Houston last night
UH football head coach's future in doubt after historic loss
Child killed and many displaced after apartment fire in SW Houston
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Family decorates home with a touch of Christmas music Queen
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
Show More
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day
More News