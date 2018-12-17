SOCIETY

Police officer writes open letter to speeding teen he caught going 100 mph

"I hope you can envision me sitting in your kitchen telling your screaming mother that you have been killed," the officer wrote on Facebook.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (KTRK) --
A police officer wrote an open letter to a teenager he caught going 100 miles per hour Sunday morning.

The North Ridgeville Police Department shared the letter on Facebook, as the officer hopes the speeding teen constantly thinks about what he did.

"You seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision," the officer wrote. "I don't feel bad about this ticket at all. In fact, I'm proud of it. I hope you're paying it off for months and with every payment you think about how it wasn't worth it. I hope you slow down."

The note instantly went viral and has been shared over 65,000 times.
