SOCIETY

Police officer helps woman finish audition tape for Janet Jackson

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer helps woman finish audition tape for Janet Jackson. (KTRK)

By
A street dancer in Alabama was trying hard to make a video for a Janet Jackson audition when she was nearly arrested.

Instead, the officer had a change of heart and went above and beyond to create an even better audition tape.

The officer explained that he thought the dancer, La La, was taking too many risks by dancing in the middle of the street. He stopped traffic, put his spotlight on the woman and let her dance her heart away.

La La said she was surprised by the officer's kindness but took advantage of it and recorded the dance audition and submitted it online.

The officer says he was glad to offer a little help.

No word on whether La La got her dancing gig with Janet Jackson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videou.s. & worldjanet jackson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News