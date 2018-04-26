Police officer helps woman finish audition tape for Janet Jackson

A street dancer in Alabama was trying hard to make a video for a Janet Jackson audition when she was nearly arrested.Instead, the officer had a change of heart and went above and beyond to create an even better audition tape.The officer explained that he thought the dancer, La La, was taking too many risks by dancing in the middle of the street. He stopped traffic, put his spotlight on the woman and let her dance her heart away.La La said she was surprised by the officer's kindness but took advantage of it and recorded the dance audition and submitted it online.The officer says he was glad to offer a little help.No word on whether La La got her dancing gig with Janet Jackson.