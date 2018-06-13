ACT OF KINDNESS

Houston police officer buys groceries for man targeted by thief at Walmart

A Houston police officer sprung into action to help a man who was targeted by a thief at Walmart. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston police officer's random act of kindness is getting the attention of residents in north Houston.

A man posted this image of an HPD officer purchasing groceries for a man who was targeted by a thief.

According to police, the man had just finished paying for his food at the Walmart store at 4412 North Freeway at Crosstimbers when he had a medical episode.

After the man got sick, someone came up and stole the groceries from him.

Officer Koryciak, who was already in the store, saw what happened and ended up buying groceries for the man to replace what the thief stole.

The man who took this photo tagged Houston police on Twitter, who have taken notice of the officer's story.
