SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Texas

GALVESTON, Texas --
Hundreds of brave Polar Plungers are raising money to support Special Olympics Texas by jumping into the Gulf of Mexico!
The 8th Annual Polar Plunge will be held at Galveston's Stewart Beach on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The event brings out family, friends and distinguished members of the community and several law enforcement agencies, who often dress in wild costumes, and sometimes scream like little girls when they hit the water!

It's all for a good cause. If you'd like to donate, visit Give.SpecialOlympics.org to make a difference and help empower these inspiring athletes.
PHOTOS: 2017 Polar Plunge in Galveston
