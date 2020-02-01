Society

Luck runs through Texas! Mega Millions winning ticket sold in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Check your tickets! A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in our area!

The Mega Millions website said that the winner played at Kroger, located at 4747 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands.



It appears the person has yet to claim their prize.

According to smartluck.com, the chances of winning the Mega Millions in Texas are one in 302,575,350.

If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.

