Luck runs through Texas! Mega Millions winning ticket sold in The Woodlands

The Mega Millions website said that the winner played at Kroger, located at 4747 Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands.
A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions® drawing was sold in #TheWoodlands! #TexasLottery #Texas pic.twitter.com/UXFBPiAUJf— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) February 1, 2020
It appears the person has yet to claim their prize.
According to smartluck.com, the chances of winning the Mega Millions in Texas are one in 302,575,350.
If you're feeling really lucky, you should check out the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
WANT SOME LOTTO INSPIRATION? CHECK OUT THESE STORIES!
Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time
Winning $6.25 million lotto ticket sold at Circle K in Houston
Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket
Friendswood resident claims winning $6.25 million lottery ticket