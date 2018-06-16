DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME

Plan to end Daylight Saving Time moves forward in California

California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, California --
California voters may get a chance to weigh in on Daylight Saving Time.

The state Senate Thursday passed a bill asking voters to repeal the current system and give lawmakers the power to adjust the time with a two-thirds vote.

Supporters say daylight saving time is outdated. Opponents call the effort an expensive waste of taxpayer money.

The bill now goes to Governor Brown.

If Governor Jerry Brown signs it, according to a Senate analysis, the bill "directs the Secretary of State to place an initiative on the ballot to allow voters to decide whether to authorize the Legislature, by a two-thirds vote of the members, to make changes to the state's observance of Daylight Saving time consistent with, and to the extent authorized by, Federal law."
