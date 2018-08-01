U.S. & WORLD

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent

EMBED </>More Videos

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

Eighteen-year-old Bryce Dudal is a pizza deliveryman in Michigan.

Julie Varchetti says her husband had ordered pizza, and Bryce was the deliveryman to show up.

When Bryce arrived, he made a comment about the piano just inside the foyer.

Varchetti's husband invited him to play, and then recorded his amazing talents.

Julie then posted the video on Facebook, where it was shared over and over again, and has since become viral.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Investigators seek tips in dozens of unsolved murders
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
Colorful tribute stands at Galleria to remember Santa Fe victims
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Parents hiring tutors for their kids to become Fortnite experts
More Society
Top Stories
HPD: Man charged with killing doctor may have sought revenge
Suspect accused of chopping up missing Houston woman's body
15-year-old charged in killing of man who rescued his neighbor
Houston's detention center for migrant kid on hold over permits
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Love BBQ? Apply to become Reynolds Wrap's chief grilling officer
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Many new moms unaware of breastfeeding insurance benefits
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at restaurant
Double wedding: Two sets of twins to tie the knot
More News